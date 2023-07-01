Taylor Swift concertgoers have reserved parking spots canceled at last minute

Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati said they had their reserved parking spots canceled at...
Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati said they had their reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Brian Planalp and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Some Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati had their reserved parking spots taken away just before the singer’s scheduled shows downtown.

WXIX reports that many Swift fans prepaid for parking spots through an app called ParkWhiz that let users pay for spots while sending parking passes directly to their phones.

“ParkWhiz works with operators and owners of parking garages and lots to list their available spaces for advanced reservations on the mobile app or website,” a ParkWhiz spokesperson explained.

However, some users who had reserved such parking spots said they received messages that their reservations had been canceled. Some users said they got the warning days before while others said they were warned just hours before the concert.

And according to the ParkWhiz website, the locations in downtown Cincinnati specifically for the Swift weekend concerts were listed as being sold out.

On Friday, a ParkWhiz spokesperson said the team was able to rebook most of the canceled bookings.

“We have been able to rebook 85 percent of the canceled bookings. We are continuing to work around the clock as the booking engine to ensure a viable solution for all our customers,” a ParkWhiz spokesperson said.

The company spokesperson added, “Customer resolutions have included new parking reservations, rideshare credits and more, with nearly all canceled reservations being remedied.”

Pictures from WXIX showed thousands of Swift fans already in the stands for Friday’s concert.

