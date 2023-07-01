Storm knocks out power across Middle Tennessee

A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.(Heather Stafford)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40,000 customers were without power across as a severe storm rolled through Middle Tennessee on Friday night.

The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout Middle Tennessee as it moved from the north to the south.

Nashville Electric Service reported 27,806 customers in Davidson and surrounding counties it services were without power as of 10:30 p.m.

More than 4,500 customers of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation in Cheatham, Robertson and Sumner counties were still without power at 10 p.m. Middle Tennessee Electric reported 13,500 customers without power in Cannon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency have received reports of trees blocking several roads and power lines down across the county. WCEMA is recommending residents to not drive so crews can address the issues.

The FAA has also issued a ground stop at Nashville International Airport for the second day because of severe weather. The ground stop was lifted as of 10:20 p.m. There were wind gusts of 45 mph with that storms that moved into the area.

Nashville Fire Department responded to several calls throughout Davidson County for wires arcing or wires down during the brunt of the storm.

Nashville Fire said eight people – four adults and four children, were rescued from a house boat at Lavergne Couchville Pike when another house boat broke free from a dock and was smashing into their boat. The occupants were not injured.

No injuries were reported after a house fire on McAlpine Avenue. Firefighters found smoke coming from the front door of the home upon arrival. Crews extinguished the fire and found the source to be in the attic.

Lightning strike near Castalian Springs in Sumner County on Friday night.
Lightning strike near Castalian Springs in Sumner County on Friday night.(Jared Ambrose)

