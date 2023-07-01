Multi-vehicle crash kills one in Macon County

The driver crossed the center lane and struck another vehicle, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Tennessee Highway Patrol(Action News 5)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One driver was killed after crashing into another vehicle in Macon County Friday night.

A driver was traveling north on State Route 10 when they crossed the center line and hit a vehicle in another lane traveling in the opposite direction, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said the driver of the vehicle that entered the other lane died following the crash. The other driver was not injured.

The deceased driver’s identity has not been released, and the reason the driver crossed the center line is unknown.

