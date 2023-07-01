Many events planned outside amid high temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are many events planned outside this weekend, from Fourth of July festivities to sporting tournaments.

With it being so hot, WSMV4 checked in with some to see how they’re staying safe.

There were about 1,500 fans and players at the Big South Championship in Franklin and Nashville this weekend. They were focused not only on beating the other team, but also beating the heat.

“We are out here enjoying an evening, watching the boys play baseball,” Lee Bowling said.

Bowling’s 18-year-old son is a centerfielder for the Midsouth Mafia. It is one of 55 teams playing in the tournament.

With three hot days worth of games to watch, he is doing his best to stay cool.

“As far as us, we bring a cooler of water,” Bowling said. “We try to drink as much as we can and pre-hydrate him before he starts playing.”

Bowling sat in the shade under a tree. Others got snow cones, packed their coolers and gulped down water.

“We always just send out reminders to the teams to bring a lot of water, Gatorade and everything like that,” baseball event director Jesse Pugh said.

Pugh said games may be moved earlier or later in the day if needed.

“We will obviously monitor the weather, whether it is rain or heat,” Pugh said. “If it does start getting way too hot, we will look to adjust the schedule and make sure people aren’t out there in 100+ degree weather.”

“Stay hydrated because that is the half the battle,” Bowling said.

