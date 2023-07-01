Many events planned outside amid high temperatures

Baseball players at Big South Championship focus on beating the other team and beating the heat.
There are about 1,500 fans and players at a baseball tournament this weekend focused not only on beating the other team, but also beating the heat.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are many events planned outside this weekend, from Fourth of July festivities to sporting tournaments.

With it being so hot, WSMV4 checked in with some to see how they’re staying safe.

There were about 1,500 fans and players at the Big South Championship in Franklin and Nashville this weekend. They were focused not only on beating the other team, but also beating the heat.

“We are out here enjoying an evening, watching the boys play baseball,” Lee Bowling said.

Bowling’s 18-year-old son is a centerfielder for the Midsouth Mafia. It is one of 55 teams playing in the tournament.

With three hot days worth of games to watch, he is doing his best to stay cool.

“As far as us, we bring a cooler of water,” Bowling said. “We try to drink as much as we can and pre-hydrate him before he starts playing.”

Bowling sat in the shade under a tree. Others got snow cones, packed their coolers and gulped down water.

“We always just send out reminders to the teams to bring a lot of water, Gatorade and everything like that,” baseball event director Jesse Pugh said.

Pugh said games may be moved earlier or later in the day if needed.

“We will obviously monitor the weather, whether it is rain or heat,” Pugh said. “If it does start getting way too hot, we will look to adjust the schedule and make sure people aren’t out there in 100+ degree weather.”

“Stay hydrated because that is the half the battle,” Bowling said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Nikki, with her boyfriend Carl Yauger, was killed on Thursday when a tree fell on her during a...
Maury Co. storm victim remembered for being a caregiver, animal lover
File Image
1 killed by falling tree in Maury County, officials say
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) tries to lead over Dallas Cowboys safety...
Titans running back arrested, charged with aggravated assault, police say
A 12-year-old girl was found shot in the head inside of an apartment in Nashville.
‘Accidental’ shooting leaves girl critically injured in Nashville, police say

Latest News

THP trooper charged after deadly crash
Power knocked out across Midstate by round of storms
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
Storm knocks out power across Middle Tennessee
Following WSMV4 investigation, FEMA reverses course and helps Tennessee church destroyed by tornado