First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for most of the Mid State until 8pm this evening. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings.

This watch includes most of the Mid State and goes until 8pm. (WSMV)

After hot and humid conditions earlier today, strong storm moved through the Mid State. More storms forming back in the Western part of the state could impact evening plans. Main hazards will be damaging straight-line winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay weather-aware this evening.

Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day. It will be another dangerously hot day with highs well into the 90s and high humidity. Strong to severe storms could develop between the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

The start of the week won’t be as hot as what we’ve had this weekend. Nonetheless, highs will be in the lower 90s on Monday. An isolated thundershower is possible.

More unsettled weather will move in on Tuesday, the 4th of July, and stick around through the end of the week. Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Keep checking back for the timing on the storms.

Each day will feature a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90. By Friday, a cold front drops in and lowers our highs to the 80s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.