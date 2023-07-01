First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and again on Sunday
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for most of the Mid State until 8pm this evening. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings.

This watch includes most of the Mid State and goes until 8pm.
This watch includes most of the Mid State and goes until 8pm.(WSMV)

After hot and humid conditions earlier today, strong storm moved through the Mid State. More storms forming back in the Western part of the state could impact evening plans. Main hazards will be damaging straight-line winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay weather-aware this evening.

Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day. It will be another dangerously hot day with highs well into the 90s and high humidity. Strong to severe storms could develop between the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

The start of the week won’t be as hot as what we’ve had this weekend. Nonetheless, highs will be in the lower 90s on Monday. An isolated thundershower is possible.

More unsettled weather will move in on Tuesday, the 4th of July, and stick around through the end of the week. Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Keep checking back for the timing on the storms.

Each day will feature a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90. By Friday, a cold front drops in and lowers our highs to the 80s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) tries to lead over Dallas Cowboys safety...
Titans running back arrested, charged with aggravated assault, police say
Nikki, with her boyfriend Carl Yauger, was killed on Thursday when a tree fell on her during a...
Maury Co. storm victim remembered for being a caregiver, animal lover
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
A trooper has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield on Nov. 1, 2022,.
Trooper indicted for role in fatal crash in Robertson County
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP investigating single-vehicle fatal crash in Wilson County

Latest News

Hassan Haskins Tennessee Titans Running Back Mugshot
Titans running back, girlfriend arrested after physical argument
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Multi-vehicle crash kills one in Macon County
Investigators are trying to uncover who or what started the fire.
Clarksville Fire Rescue searches for answers after overnight fire
Clarksville fire