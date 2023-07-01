First Alert Weather Day: More extreme heat and strong storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect again today for extremely hot weather and more strong storms that could develop later today.

Dangerous heat is in store for all of Middle Tennessee through this holiday weekend as heat index values soar to 105º to 115º each afternoon. A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in effect though 8:00 P.M. tonight. Stay hydrated, stay indoors with A/C if possible or seek frequent shade if you are outdoors. Wear light-weight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing. NEVER leave children and pets in the car, even for just a few minutes. Make sure you know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and be ready to seek medical attention if needed.

On top of the heat, strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible today and Sunday. Main hazards will be damaging straight-line winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay weather-aware this weekend, especially if you have outdoor plans.

We will get a little relief from the heat as we head into next week. Monday is looking drier and a little cooler with a high of 90º.

More unsettled weather will move in on Tuesday, the 4th of July, and stick around through the end of the week. Each day will feature a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs a bit cooler in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the low 70s.

