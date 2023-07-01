Crews work to restore power, repair damage across Middle Tennessee

Storms knocked out power and caused damage across the Mid-State.
More than 40,000 people were without power after a storm moved across Middle Tennessee on Friday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40,000 customers were without power across as a severe storm rolled through Middle Tennessee on Friday night.

The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout Middle Tennessee as it moved from the north to the south.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, Nashville Electric Service reported more than half of its customers had restored power.

SUBMIT PHOTOS OR VIDEOS

NES reported 27,806 customers in Davidson and surrounding counties its services were without power at 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

More than 4,500 customers of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation in Cheatham, Robertson and Sumner counties were still without power at 10 p.m. Friday. Middle Tennessee Electric reported 13,500 customers without power in Cannon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency received reports of trees blocking several roads and power lines down across the county. WCEMA recommended residents not drive so crews can address the issues.

The FAA has also issued a ground stop at Nashville International Airport for the second day because of severe weather. The ground stop was lifted as of 10:20 p.m. on Friday. There were wind gusts of 45 mph with the storms that moved into the area.

Nashville Fire Department responded to several calls throughout Davidson County for wires arcing or wires down during the brunt of the storm.

Nashville Fire said eight people – four adults and four children, were rescued from a houseboat at Lavergne Couchville Pike when another houseboat broke free from a dock and was smashing into their boat. The occupants were not injured.

No injuries were reported after a house fire on McAlpine Avenue. Firefighters found smoke coming from the front door of the home upon arrival. Crews extinguished the fire and found the source to be in the attic.

Lightning strike near Castalian Springs in Sumner County on Friday night.
Lightning strike near Castalian Springs in Sumner County on Friday night.(Jared Ambrose)

