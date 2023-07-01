Clarksville Fire Rescue searches for answers after overnight fire
Video shows the fire igniting in the Clarksville neighborhood.
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for information about a fire in a Clarksville neighborhood.
The fire started at 2323 Button Court just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. Video surveillance caught the flames.
Authorities believe the fire could be a result of arson.
CFR Investigators are working alongside the Clarksville Police Department to uncover the identity of the person or persons responsible. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information about the incident.
Those with information are asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or Captain Neal Cherry at 931-645-7462.
