Clarksville Fire Rescue searches for answers after overnight fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for information about a fire in a Clarksville neighborhood.

The fire started at 2323 Button Court just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. Video surveillance caught the flames.

Investigators are working to uncover who or what started a fire in a Clarksville neighborhood.

Authorities believe the fire could be a result of arson.

CFR Investigators are working alongside the Clarksville Police Department to uncover the identity of the person or persons responsible. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information about the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or Captain Neal Cherry at 931-645-7462.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.