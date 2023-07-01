Clarksville Fire Rescue searches for answers after overnight fire

Video shows the fire igniting in the Clarksville neighborhood.
Investigators are trying to uncover who or what started the fire.
Investigators are trying to uncover who or what started the fire.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for information about a fire in a Clarksville neighborhood.

The fire started at 2323 Button Court just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. Video surveillance caught the flames.

Investigators are working to uncover who or what started a fire in a Clarksville neighborhood.

Authorities believe the fire could be a result of arson.

CFR Investigators are working alongside the Clarksville Police Department to uncover the identity of the person or persons responsible. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information about the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or Captain Neal Cherry at 931-645-7462.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) tries to lead over Dallas Cowboys safety...
Titans running back arrested, charged with aggravated assault, police say
Nikki, with her boyfriend Carl Yauger, was killed on Thursday when a tree fell on her during a...
Maury Co. storm victim remembered for being a caregiver, animal lover
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP investigating single-vehicle fatal crash in Wilson County
A trooper has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield on Nov. 1, 2022,.
Trooper indicted for role in fatal crash in Robertson County
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare

Latest News

Clarksville fire
Zoo Knoxville announced the death of “Binti”, a 38-year-old female chimpanzee on Friday.
Zoo Knoxville announces death of chimpanzee Binti
Saturday morning News Update
A tree falls on Haydenburg Road in Jackson County.
Crews work to restore power, repair damage across Middle Tennessee