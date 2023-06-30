Zoo Knoxville announces death of Binti

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville said on Wednesday, Binti’s caregivers observed she was very pale and lethargic and an examination by the veterinary team revealed internal bleeding and a large mass on her liver.

Zoo Knoxville announced the death of “Binti”, a 38-year-old female chimpanzee on Friday.

Tina Rolen with Zoo Knoxville said that Binti was transported to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine Thursday for a CT scan to determine the extent of the mass on her liver and for possible surgery.

After a review of the CT scan, it was determined that the mass was too large to be surgically removed and when it was realized that further intervention would not improve her quality of life, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Binti Zoo Knoxville said.

Rolen said that Binti was surrounded by her human care team until the end on Thursday, and she was returned to Zoo Knoxville to allow the chimpanzee troop time to grieve before her body was taken to UTCVM for necropsy.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Binti,” said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education. “Her care team made sure she left this world comfortably and with dignity because that is our commitment to the animals we are entrusted with. It is still an incredibly difficult decision to make, and we are grateful for the kindness and support of our community who cared for her, too.”

Binti has spent 15 years at Zoo Knoxville after coming from the Cleveland Zoo in 2008. Rolen said that she was a sweet, friendly presence in the troop and in April, 2022, she gave birth to a female chimpanzee named Stevie.

Zoo Knoxville said that Stevie is being raised by her two surrogate mothers, Daisy and Jambo, when Binti was unable to care for her immediately following her birth. Stevie continues to grow and thrive under the watchful eyes of Daisy and Jambo.

Stevie with Surrogates Daisy and Jambo

