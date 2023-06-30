Trooper indicted for role in fatal crash in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on discretionary leave following a criminal investigation surrounding a fatal crash in Robertson County in November 2022, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security confirmed Friday.

Trooper Curtis Davenport was involved in the crash on Nov. 1 that killed a 62-year-old man and injured two other people.

According to jail records, Davenport was arrested on Friday and released after posting a $100,000 bond after an indictment by the Robertson County Grand Jury.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Curtis Davenport was indicted for his role in a fatal crash in November. (Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

According to troopers in November, Davenport was pursuing a driver going more than 90 miles per hour north on Memorial Boulevard when he crashed into a Volkswagen SUV turning left at the intersection of Bill Jones Industrial Drive.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted District Attorney General Robert Nash’s office immediately after the crash. General Nash’s office reviewed the facts of the case. Davenport was decommissioned and assigned to work in a noncommissioned role while the investigation was ongoing,” said a statement from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Davenport has been with the Tennessee Highway Patrol since 2021. Currently, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Office of Professional Accountability is conducting an internal investigation on Davenport. It is the department’s policy to warn, suspend, demote or dismiss any employ whenever cause exists.

