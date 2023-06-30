THP investigating single-vehicle fatal crash in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wilson County on Friday, THP confirmed to WSMV4.

THP says troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Logue Road and Quadoak Drive.

They confirmed one person died in this incident.

This is a developing story; more information is expected to be released soon.

