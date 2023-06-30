THP investigating single-vehicle fatal crash in Wilson County
THP says troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Logue Road and Quadoak Drive.
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wilson County on Friday, THP confirmed to WSMV4.
They confirmed one person died in this incident.
This is a developing story; more information is expected to be released soon.
