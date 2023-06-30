THP investigating single-vehicle fatal crash in Wilson County

THP says troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Logue Road and Quadoak Drive.
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County(Action News 5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wilson County on Friday, THP confirmed to WSMV4.

THP says troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Logue Road and Quadoak Drive.

They confirmed one person died in this incident.

This is a developing story; more information is expected to be released soon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
File Image
1 killed by falling tree in Maury County, officials say
WSMV heat alerts
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired for Davidson County
A 12-year-old girl was found shot in the head inside of an apartment in Nashville.
‘Accidental’ shooting leaves girl critically injured in Nashville, police say
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL...
Projected Titans starter suspended six games for gambling policy violation: reports

Latest News

Carley's Book Club: The Wednesday Wars by Gary D. Schmidt
Shattered glass sits on the drivers seat of a vehicle in Stone Mountain, GA.
Lebanon Police offering $1K for information on vehicle break-in suspects
The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.
Memphis Zoo hosts gender reveal for tiger cubs
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) scores the winning goal against Carolina...
Nashville Predators to buyout center Matt Duchene, reports