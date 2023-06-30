Teen charged in ‘accidental’ shooting that left 12-year-old girl critically injured, police say

She was handling another teen’s nine-millimeter handgun when a single shot was fired, according to MNPD.
A teenager is being charged after an accidental shooting left a 12-year-old girl critically injured on Thursday at a Nashville apartment, according to police.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is being charged after an accidental shooting left a 12-year-old girl critically injured on Thursday morning at a Nashville apartment complex, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the early morning “apparent accidental, self-inflicted” shooting that left the girl in very critical condition in the Tony Sudekum apartments.

‘Accidental’ shooting leaves girl critically injured in Nashville, police say

She was handling another teen’s nine-millimeter handgun when a single shot was fired, according to police. Five juveniles, including the girl, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

A 15-year-old boy that brought gun is being charged with unlawful gun possession and evidence tampering, Metro Police said.

“In light of this tragic event, the MNPD would like to pass along the important safety tip to treat every gun as if it is loaded and never point a gun towards yourself or those around you.”

