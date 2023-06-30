Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – First it was the eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles was selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
WSMV heat alerts
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired for Davidson County
A 12-year-old girl was found shot in the head inside of an apartment in Nashville.
‘Accidental’ shooting leaves girl critically injured in Nashville, police say
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Lamarion Buchanan, age 18.
Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder

Latest News

Metro Police are seeking to identify the person in the surveillance photo in connection with an...
Metro Police seek to identify assault suspect
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting