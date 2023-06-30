Second death reported at BNA this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville International Airport would not comment Friday whether they had plans to improve safety after a second person died by suicide at the airport in less than a week.

Police said Friday morning a person had jumped from a structure at the airport. While BNA officials did not go into specifics about the death, they did confirm someone died.

“We can confirm a death occurred at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®),” a statement says. “Out of respect for the family, we will not be issuing further comment.”

This marks the second death at the airport since Sunday. That’s when a 30-year-old Kentucky man jumped to his death from the sixth floor of an airport parking garage. Airport police told authorities they were talking with the man when he ran and jumped.

When asked by WSMV4 whether the airport would be providing additional security or adding new safety measures to prevent further suicides, airport representatives said they would not comment.

“The original statement is all we are able to provide at this time,” said Erin Thomas, the airport’s media relations manager, in an email. “Thank you for understanding.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said no foul play is suspected.

