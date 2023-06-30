Preventing an A/C break down in extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With extreme heat hitting Middle Tennessee, the last thing you want is the air conditioning to stop working. Repair companies across Nashville have already been flooded with calls.

The air conditioning at Maggie Monteverde’s Belmont-Hillsboro home has been out since Sunday with temperatures inside reaching near 90 degrees at points.

“We suddenly noticed that it was just not cooling anything,” Monteverde said. “It was running constantly but nothing was getting cooler.

“It’s been miserable. It’s been very hard to sleep. All of the heat is radiating into the house and there is no way to get it out.”

Monteverde has been relying on fans to survive while waiting for Hiller to receive the backordered parts that were shipped overnight to fix their system as fast as possible.

“With it not operating properly, it is just going to freeze up,” Hiller technician Jason Huber said. “It’s random. Most of the time it’s drain lines because of maintenance. Lack of maintenance can cause the condenser coils to get clogged up and cause havoc.”

Huber said these kinds of issues become common when it’s extremely hot and your A/C is pushed to the limit. Right now, there are not enough technicians to go around and fix all the problems.

Across town, Justin Payne with Lee Company worked to prevent a similar problem with routine maintenance. He said simple cleaning and service at the beginning of the summer protects the HVAC system and can find issues before a breakdown.

“The system cannot breathe when the coils get clogged,” Payne said. “Which can lead to compressor failure, fan motor failures, or refrigerant leaks in the system. Getting it done at the beginning of the summer can help you have an efficient system all summer.”

Huber and Payne both also suggested changing your filters so air can easily move through the system when it’s being worked hard in high temperatures.

While they are working as fast as possible to fix issues, Huber said technicians must also take breaks to cool down and hydrate because the heat is dangerous for them when working outside or in an attic.

