Nashville Predators to buyout center Matt Duchene, reports

In the 2022-23 season, the center totaled 22 goals, 34 assists in 71 games played.
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) scores the winning goal against Carolina...
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) scores the winning goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the second overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 5-4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators’ new general manager Barry Trotz is reportedly buying out center Matt Duchene, according to the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

“Matt Duchene (NSH), Blake Wheeler (WPG), Yamamoto (DET), Reilly (BOS) and all on unconditional waivers today for purposes of a buyout,” Seravalli said in a tweet.

While Trotz’s new role with Nashville technically doesn’t start until Saturday, July 1, it’s expected his first move as David Poile’s replacement will be to buy out Duchene’s contract.

Duchene had three years remaining on his contract at $8 million AAV, according to Seravalli.

In 2019, Nashville signed Duchene to a seven-year contract when he was a free agent. In the 2022-23 season, the center totaled 22 goals, 34 assists in 71 games played.

