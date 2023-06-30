Nashville Predators to buyout center Matt Duchene, reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators’ new general manager Barry Trotz is reportedly buying out center Matt Duchene, according to the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

“Matt Duchene (NSH), Blake Wheeler (WPG), Yamamoto (DET), Reilly (BOS) and all on unconditional waivers today for purposes of a buyout,” Seravalli said in a tweet.

While Trotz’s new role with Nashville technically doesn’t start until Saturday, July 1, it’s expected his first move as David Poile’s replacement will be to buy out Duchene’s contract.

Duchene had three years remaining on his contract at $8 million AAV, according to Seravalli.

Barry Trotz has clearly placed an emphasis on one thing as #preds GM: Culture.



Matt Duchene had 3 years remaining at $8 million AAV.



His buyout calculation, per @CapFriendly, is not pretty. For two of those seasons, there is a $5.5 and $6.5 million cap charge. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2023

In 2019, Nashville signed Duchene to a seven-year contract when he was a free agent. In the 2022-23 season, the center totaled 22 goals, 34 assists in 71 games played.

