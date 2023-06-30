Motorcyclist injured in serious crash in Murfreesboro, police say

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment and the driver of the SUV is okay, police said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was injured in a serious crash at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Armstrong Valley Road on Friday, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say the intersection is closed after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. MPD adds that Armstrong Valley Rd. between New Salem and Veterans Pkwy. is also closed.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment and the driver of the SUV is okay, police said.

“Traffic is being rerouted onto New Salem Hwy and Saint Andrew Dr. Please find an alternate route,” MPD said.

