Motorcyclist injured in fiery crash near Nashville Airport, multiple lanes blocked on I-40 West, police say
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic is backed up near the Nashville Airport on I-40 West due to a motorcycle catching fire, injuring a motorcyclist, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police say officers and TDOT officials have blocked off multiple lanes of traffic on I-40 West near the airport. No update was given on the condition of the motorcyclist involved.
They will remain blocked until further notice.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
