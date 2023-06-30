Motorcyclist injured in fiery crash near Nashville Airport, multiple lanes blocked on I-40 West, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic is backed up near the Nashville Airport on I-40 West due to a motorcycle catching fire, injuring a motorcyclist, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say officers and TDOT officials have blocked off multiple lanes of traffic on I-40 West near the airport. No update was given on the condition of the motorcyclist involved.

They will remain blocked until further notice.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

