Metro Police seek to identify assault suspect

The victim told police the man was following her, then caught up to her and tackled her in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South.
Metro Police are seeking to identify the person in the surveillance photo in connection with an assault on Saturday night on 24th Avenue South.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman who was walking in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South on Saturday night.

The victim told police that she heard footsteps behind her. After turning around and seeing the suspect, she began to walk faster and then began to run. The man caught up to her and tackled her. Police said she fought back, kicking him, and he fled on foot.

The victim said the man also choked her and said, “Do you want me to rape you?”

The suspect was not wearing a shirt at the time of the attack. He wore shorts and had a black backpack.

If you have information on how the suspect may be, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

