Metro Police searching for 2 armed men suspected of 5 robberies on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for two armed men suspected of five robberies that occurred in the early morning hours on Friday.

Police say the two suspects were involved in the five following robberies:

222 2nd Avenue South parking garage (The victim was walking on 2nd Avenue South when a man armed with a rifle unsuccessfully attempted to take her purse);

100 block of 6th Avenue North (Both suspects got out of a car and approached three men sitting in a vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint of their wallets and cash)

15th Avenue North & Broadway (victim was walking when suspects demanded his wallet and cell phone at gunpoint. He complied);

205 Demonbreun Street (the victim was standing outside when he was approached by two gunmen who demanded his belongings. He gave them his wallet);

Printers Alley& Commerce Street (Both suspects approached two women and pointed guns at them, taking one of the victims’ purse).

Police say the suspects are, “...described as black men, one armed with a rifle and the other a handgun. One may have a lip ring.”

They were traveling in a silver four-door sedan with damage to the rear passenger side and a spare tire on the front driver’s side, police said.

The two are also suspected in Friday’s 6 a.m. robbery of a man in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike, police said. The victim was parking his vehicle when he was approached by two men, one armed with a pistol and the other with a rifle. Police say they robbed the man of $20.

“Anyone with information about these hold-ups is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.