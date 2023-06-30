Memphis Zoo hosts gender reveal for tiger cubs

The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.
The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.(Memphis Zoo)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their two Sumatran tiger cubs on Friday morning.

The cubs were born on the evening of May 5 to mother Dari.

These are the first tiger cubs born at the Memphis Zoo since 1998.

They are a brother and sister duo, according to a social post from the Memphis Zoo.

Next week, Memphis will allow others to help name the Sumatran tiger cubs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
File Image
1 killed by falling tree in Maury County, officials say
WSMV heat alerts
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired for Davidson County
A 12-year-old girl was found shot in the head inside of an apartment in Nashville.
‘Accidental’ shooting leaves girl critically injured in Nashville, police say
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL...
Projected Titans starter suspended six games for gambling policy violation: reports

Latest News

Shattered glass sits on the drivers seat of a vehicle in Stone Mountain, GA.
Lebanon Police offering $1K for information on vehicle break-in suspects
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) scores the winning goal against Carolina...
Nashville Predators to buyout center Matt Duchene, reports
A horse was found loose in Clarksville Friday morning.
Owner of horse found loose in Clarksville found
Teen charged after ‘accidental’ shooting left 12-year-old girl critically injured in Nashville,...
Teen charged in ‘accidental’ shooting that left 12-year-old girl critically injured, police say