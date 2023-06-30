Maury Co. storm victim remembered for being a caregiver, animal lover

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tree fell on a 52-year-old woman in Spring Hill Thursday following storms in the area.

Her best friend and boyfriend said they are devastated.

“Nikki was my best friend, and I am going to miss her dearly,” Nichole Hobby, Nikki’s friend said.

Carl Yauger, Nikki’s boyfriend, discovered her body.

“On my way out in the car, I saw a tree down,” Yauger said. “She was on the other side of the tree.”

Yauger said Nikki had left the house with some bread to feed baby deer she’d seen earlier in the day.

“Once I got on the phone with 911, they said to move the log and get her on her back and walked me through CPR,” Yauger said.

It was too late.

They said Nikki was a caregiver and animal lover.

“She passed away loving what she did,” Hobby said. “She was a very good person with a heart of gold.”

