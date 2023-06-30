Manhunt underway, Cannon Co. inmates escape jail, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said that the yard is separate from the jail and the inmates walked away from the yard at about 12:45 p.m.
Corey Wade Foster (left) and Justin Micheal Anderson (right) have escaped the Cannon County jail.
Corey Wade Foster (left) and Justin Micheal Anderson (right) have escaped the Cannon County jail.(Cannon County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A manhunt is underway after two inmates walked away from the recreation yard of the Cannon County Jail, according to the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that the yard is separate from the jail and the inmates walked away from the yard at about 12:45 p.m.

The search is ongoing and CCSO has released the mugshots of Corey Wade Foster and Justin Michael Anderson.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

