Man hit, killed by Jeep on Murfreesboro Pike, police say

The driver of the Jeep stopped and waited for officers to arrive, police said.
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was struck and killed Thursday night in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the 33-year-old man was walking in a lane of travel when he was struck by a Jeep Compass. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

MNPD is working on getting in contact with his next of kin. The driver of the Jeep stopped and waited for officers to arrive, police said.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement of the driver, police said. Toxicology testing is pending for the man who was hit.

Police say the crash occurred outside of a crosswalk/intersection.

