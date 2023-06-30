Lebanon Police offering $1K for information on vehicle break-in suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is offering up $1,000 for information on those responsible for recent vehicle break-ins across the city.

“The Lebanon Police Department is seeking information concerning the identities of the person(s) responsible for the recent vehicle break-ins that have occurred across our city. We are offering a $1000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of those involved,” LPD said.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact 615-444-2323 or Sergeant Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337, or by email at johnsonj@lebanontn.org.

This comes after police said there’s been an uptick in reported thefts from vehicles and say of those thefts, many of the vehicles were left unlocked in the overnight hours.

On top of the break-ins, multiple firearms were taken from the unlocked vehicles, police said.

“Our Department is also working with surrounding agencies that have had similar reported incidents during the same time periods. We would implore our residents to secure your vehicle by locking the doors as well as keeping valuable items from plain sight, we would also ask that you remove firearms from the vehicle while it is unattended. In most cases where we have secured video, the suspects simply pass vehicles that are locked,” LPD said.

