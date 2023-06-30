JW Marriot’s Olive Oil Martini
The Olive Oil Martini
For the Fat Wash:
1 750ml Bottle of your favorite gin.
4oz of Olive Oil.
Pour your gin and olive oil into a large container. Shake vigorously and let sit for a few hours, shaking every now and then. Store overnight in a fridge. Strain out the Olive Oil through a coffee filter.
The Martini
2.5oz of Fat Washed Gin
.5oz Blanc Vermouth
2 dashes of Olive Bitters
Pinch of Salt.
Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir till chilled. Strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a sprig of Thyme.
