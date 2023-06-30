JW Marriot’s Olive Oil Martini

The Olive Oil Martini

For the Fat Wash:

1 750ml Bottle of your favorite gin.

4oz of Olive Oil.

Pour your gin and olive oil into a large container. Shake vigorously and let sit for a few hours, shaking every now and then. Store overnight in a fridge. Strain out the Olive Oil through a coffee filter.

The Martini

2.5oz of Fat Washed Gin

.5oz Blanc Vermouth

2 dashes of Olive Bitters

Pinch of Salt.

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir till chilled. Strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a sprig of Thyme.

