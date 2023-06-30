JW Marriot’s Olive Oil Martini


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Olive Oil Martini

For the Fat Wash:

1 750ml Bottle of your favorite gin.

4oz of Olive Oil.

Pour your gin and olive oil into a large container. Shake vigorously and let sit for a few hours, shaking every now and then. Store overnight in a fridge. Strain out the Olive Oil through a coffee filter.

The Martini

2.5oz of Fat Washed Gin

.5oz Blanc Vermouth

2 dashes of Olive Bitters

Pinch of Salt.

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir till chilled. Strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a sprig of Thyme.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
File Image
1 killed by falling tree in Maury County, officials say
WSMV heat alerts
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired for Davidson County
A 12-year-old girl was found shot in the head inside of an apartment in Nashville.
‘Accidental’ shooting leaves girl critically injured in Nashville, police say
Nikki, with her boyfriend Carl Yauger, was killed on Thursday when a tree fell on her during a...
Maury Co. storm victim remembered for being a caregiver, animal lover

Latest News

blt
BLT Pasta Salad with Becky Harris, Mom of Country Star Chris Young
"Artist to Watch: Black Opry Residency" Podcast
Country Artist Zoee Performs "Dirty Blonde"
Locally-Produced Film Adaptation of "The Hiding Place"