Owner of horse found loose in Clarksville found
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The owner of a horse found wandering in Clarksville Friday morning has been found.
According to the CPD, a healthy and “well-nourished” horse was found around 6 a.m. on Friday, on Alexander Drive running toward Dunlop Lane and Tennova Hospital. The horse was held at a secure location while police looked for its owner.
The horse “made bond” and was released to its owner, according to CPD.
