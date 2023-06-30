Owner of horse found loose in Clarksville found

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The owner of a horse found wandering in Clarksville Friday morning has been found.

According to the CPD, a healthy and “well-nourished” horse was found around 6 a.m. on Friday, on Alexander Drive running toward Dunlop Lane and Tennova Hospital. The horse was held at a secure location while police looked for its owner.

The horse “made bond” and was released to its owner, according to CPD.

UPDATE: The owner has been notified and the "Runaway" has been returned to his owner. Thank you for your... Posted by Clarksville Police Department on Friday, June 30, 2023

