Owner of horse found loose in Clarksville found

Police are looking for the owner of a horse that was running on Alexander Blvd. early Friday morning.
A horse was found loose in Clarksville Friday morning.
A horse was found loose in Clarksville Friday morning.(CPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The owner of a horse found wandering in Clarksville Friday morning has been found.

According to the CPD, a healthy and “well-nourished” horse was found around 6 a.m. on Friday, on Alexander Drive running toward Dunlop Lane and Tennova Hospital. The horse was held at a secure location while police looked for its owner.

The horse “made bond” and was released to its owner, according to CPD.

UPDATE: The owner has been notified and the "Runaway" has been returned to his owner. Thank you for your...

Posted by Clarksville Police Department on Friday, June 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

