First Alert Forecast: Stifling heat & humidity this weekend with more strong - severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Oppressive heat & humidity with the potential for strong - severe storms will continue through this weekend.

TONIGHT:

After an extremely hot & humid day, a round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move in from the north this evening. Some storms could be strong - severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy downpours will affect some areas, too, so watch for ponding. The most likely time for storms in Nashville will be between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Where rain falls, temperatures will tumble into the 70s. Elsewhere, it’ll remain hot. All areas will keep very high humidity.

Lows by morning will be in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

The big story on Saturday will be another round of very high heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 90s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect on Saturday. For much of the afternoon, the heat index will exceed 105 degrees .

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Nashville & the rest of Middle Tennessee for Saturday. (WSMV)

The rain chance on Saturday will be low -- just 30%. Much of the area will stay dry during the day. Only isolated showers and storms are expected. There’s a slightly better chance for some rain and storms to move in Saturday evening.

Sunday will bring more heat and humidity, and a better chance for showers and storms. Once again, any storms that form and move through could be strong - severe with wind and hail.

NEXT WEEK:

The rain chance will drop slightly on Monday. Then, for the 4th of July, hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are expected .

Expect little change in our weather from Independence Day through the rest of next week.

