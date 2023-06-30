First Alert Forecast: Dangerous eat and strong storms possible

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for today across most of the Mid State with highs in the upper 90s to even near 100° in some spots.

Heat index values today could be as high as 115°.

We also have another severe weather threat to keep an eye out for, especially this afternoon and this evening. The rain coverage is not looking as widespread as yesterday, but everyone needs to stay weather ready for any storm that does develop in the Mid State today. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail are all on the table once again with any storm.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Highs well into the 90s on Saturday with heat index values still well into the triple digits. The day will start dry, but some showers and storms look to develop and move through the Mid State in the afternoon and evening. Any storm tomorrow could also produce damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Sunday with more scattered showers and storms that develop in the afternoon. The threat of a couple of strong to severe storms will also continue into our Sunday so be sure to stay weather ready once again.

Our unsettled weather will continue right into next week, and even though we’ll get a break from the worst of the heat, highs will still be in the 90s.

Rain coverage should be more isolated on Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll still need to watch for a couple of pop-up showers and storms each afternoon leading up to the 4th of July

