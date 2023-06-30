Carley’s Book Club: The Wednesday Wars by Gary D. Schmidt

In this episode of Carley’s Book Club, we share your comments and your questions for the author, Gary D. Schmidt.
By Carley Gordon
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This month in Carley’s Book Club, we all read “The Wednesday Wars” by Gary D. Schmidt.

You’ll also hear why Schmidt says this book is really all about his childhood.

Here’s the description of the book: “Seventh grader Holling Hoodhood isn’t happy. He is sure his new teacher, Mrs. Baker, hates his guts. Throughout the school year, Holling strives to get a handle on the Shakespeare plays Mrs. Baker assigns him to read on his own time, and to figure out the enigmatic Mrs. Baker. At home, Holling’s domineering father is obsessed with his business image and disregards his family.

As the Vietnam War turns lives upside down, Holling comes to admire and respect both Shakespeare and Mrs. Baker, who have more to offer him than he imagined. And when his family is on the verge of coming apart, he also discovers his loyalty to his sister, and his ability to stand up to his father when it matters most.

Each month in Holling’s tumultuous seventh-grade year is a chapter in this quietly powerful coming-of-age novel set in suburban Long Island during the late ‘60s.”

