BLT Pasta Salad with Becky Harris, Mom of Country Star Chris Young
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLT Pasta Salad
4 cups baby spinach
10 slices bacon (cooked and crumbled)
12 ounces of pasta cooked and cooled
1-1/2 cup tomatoes diced
1 cup diced cucumber
½ avocado diced
1/3 cup red onion
Fresh parsley to garnish
½ cup mayo or greek yogurt
¾ cup homemade ranch dressing
Combine all ingredients except avocado – toss well. Refrigerate for up to 1-2 hours. Add avocado just before serving.
