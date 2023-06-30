BLT Pasta Salad with Becky Harris, Mom of Country Star Chris Young


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLT Pasta Salad

4 cups baby spinach

10 slices bacon (cooked and crumbled)

12 ounces of pasta cooked and cooled

1-1/2 cup tomatoes diced

1 cup diced cucumber

½ avocado diced

1/3 cup red onion

Fresh parsley to garnish

½ cup mayo or greek yogurt

¾ cup homemade ranch dressing

Combine all ingredients except avocado – toss well.  Refrigerate for up to 1-2 hours.  Add avocado just before serving.

