12-year-old girl dies after ‘accidental’ shooting in Nashville, police say

She was handling another teen’s nine-millimeter handgun when a single shot was fired, according to police.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 12-year-old girl who police said accidentally shot herself with a gun this week in Nashville has died.

Police said the girl, who was critically injured after accidentally shooting herself, died Friday.

Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the early morning “apparent accidental, self-inflicted” shooting that left the girl in very critical condition in the Tony Sudekum apartments.

She was handling another teen’s nine-millimeter handgun when a single shot was fired, according to police. Five juveniles, including the girl, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

A 15-year-old boy that brought gun is being charged with unlawful gun possession and evidence tampering, Metro Police said.

“In light of this tragic event, the MNPD would like to pass along the important safety tip to treat every gun as if it is loaded and never point a gun towards yourself or those around you.”

The MNPD’s Youth Services Division urges parents and guardians to talk to children about the risks associated with firearms and how to behave around them.

