Woman arrested after multiple pounds of meth found at Nashville home, arrest report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is being charged after multiple pounds of meth were found at a Nashville home after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol executed a search warrant, according to an arrest report.

According to the affidavit, TBI agents and THP troopers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Scotwood Drive in Nashville. Upon entry, law enforcement made contact with multiple occupants including 42-year-old Nora Hernandez.

During the search, law enforcement recovered over 6,000 grams of crystal meth inside a bedroom of the home, according to the affidavit. Hernandez later admitted to agents that there were multiple pounds of meth in the bedroom that belonged to her.

Hernandez was charged with possession with intent of a controlled substance.

