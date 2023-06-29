What Tennessee parents can do now for next year’s TCAP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee students and their parents got their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores in all subjects for third through eleventh grades on Thursday.

It’s also the last week of summer school for third grade students who did not pass the English Language-Arts portion of the TCAP.

Some parents of these students say they don’t want other families to go through what they experienced. Many say their students felt pressure, stress, and anxiety to do well on the test.

“She’s been a nervous wreck and wondering every day, ‘how’d I do?’” said Kristy Knelson, a Maury County mom.

That’s why WSMV4 asked Governor Lee if he plans to make any changes to the Third Grade Retention law.

“We think this legislation is the right way to do that,” said Governor Lee. “There are so many options for children who need to take a retest, need to do tutoring, go to summer school, take next year’s tutoring. There are multiple paths for success.”

With only a few amendments to the law for next year, WSMV4 asked Dr. Katherine Spencer, a pediatric psychologist with Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital, what parents can do now to prepare their kids for future stress and anxiety.

“If you’re stressed and worried that your child may not do as well as you want them to, they will definitely feel that,” said Dr. Spencer.

Starting now, she says parents should not show they are worried. Also, make sure students are still learning this summer and read to them before bed.

When the test gets closer, get a good night’s sleep, and focus on calm activities in the evening.

For students who already took the test and still have anxiety, Dr. Spencer says to tell your student it’s just a test.

“Let them know one test doesn’t mean everything about you,” said Dr. Spencer. “Yes, this measures your reading, but there are some kids that are amazing artists, kids that are going to be mechanics, children that are great at math that maybe reading is a struggle.”

Dr. Spencer also mentioned if you have a child with an Individualized Education Program (IEP), make sure you are in constant communication with their teacher throughout the school year, so you know what they need when it comes time for the test.

