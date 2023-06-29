Two men arrested after car break-ins at Nashville apartment complex garage, police say

Police say additional charges for both suspects are anticipated by Vehicle Crimes detectives.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are facing charges after they were spotted by security guards at a Division Street apartment complex parking garage allegedly breaking into cars, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the security guards observed multiple cars with smashed windows in the garage.

They then found 18-year-old Elijah Foster, of Nashville, in the back of a Cadillac SUV with a busted rear passenger window and detained him until police arrived. Police said they found a window puncture tool in his back pocket at the time of his arrest.

Foster was charged with vehicle burglary and possession of burglary tools. Later on, 20-year-old Dominique Miller, of Clarksville, was found underneath a vehicle hiding from police.

He was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Police say additional charges for both suspects are anticipated by Vehicle Crimes detectives.

