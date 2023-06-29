TN Attorney General to appeal court’s decision to block portions of transgender youth care bans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Attorney General’s Office is appealing the court’s decision blocking portions of bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson issued this ruling before July 1, which would’ve been the day these bans would go into effect.

“If Tennessee wishes to regulate access to certain medical procedures, it must do so in a manner that does not infringe on the rights conferred by the United States Constitution, which is of course supreme to all other laws of the land,” Richardson wrote.

Here’s a look at the law banning gender-affirmed care for transgender youth:

This law bans forms of gender-affirming care for minors. It can include banning puberty blockers or hormone therapy. The law doesn’t limit the ban to gender-affirming surgeries or drug prescriptions.

It states that trans youth already undergoing gender-affirming care as of July 1 will lose access to it after March 31, 2024, in Tennessee. Those who have not received the care by July 1 will be unable to start receiving it in the state, according to the ACLU.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.