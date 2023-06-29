Three suspects sought for gun shop theft in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are looking for three suspects they believe were involved in a theft at a gun shop in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to the GPD, the Sumner Gun & Supply shop was burglarized around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two individuals broke through a window and stole multiple rifles and handguns while a third person waited in a dark gray Dodge Charger with black wheels.

Detectives are looking for the Charger, which did not have a license plate but displayed a unique window decal on the lower left portion of the rear window.

Anyone with information or additional footage is asked to call the department at 615-452-1313.

A dark gray Dodge Charger is seen leaving the gun shop on Main Street in Gallatin. (GPD)

