Three suspects sought for gun shop theft in Gallatin
Gallatin Police suspect the getaway car was a dark gray Dodge Charger with black wheels.
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are looking for three suspects they believe were involved in a theft at a gun shop in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
According to the GPD, the Sumner Gun & Supply shop was burglarized around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two individuals broke through a window and stole multiple rifles and handguns while a third person waited in a dark gray Dodge Charger with black wheels.
Detectives are looking for the Charger, which did not have a license plate but displayed a unique window decal on the lower left portion of the rear window.
Anyone with information or additional footage is asked to call the department at 615-452-1313.
