Three suspects sought for gun shop theft in Gallatin

Gallatin Police suspect the getaway car was a dark gray Dodge Charger with black wheels.
Numerous rifles and handguns were stolen from Sumner Gun and Supply on Wednesday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are looking for three suspects they believe were involved in a theft at a gun shop in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to the GPD, the Sumner Gun & Supply shop was burglarized around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two individuals broke through a window and stole multiple rifles and handguns while a third person waited in a dark gray Dodge Charger with black wheels.

Detectives are looking for the Charger, which did not have a license plate but displayed a unique window decal on the lower left portion of the rear window.

Anyone with information or additional footage is asked to call the department at 615-452-1313.

A dark gray Dodge Charger is seen leaving the gun shop on Main Street in Gallatin.
A dark gray Dodge Charger is seen leaving the gun shop on Main Street in Gallatin.(GPD)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

