Suspects sought after stealing over $26K in merch from Ulta, police say

Police released pictures of the suspects in question.
.
.(Live 5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police are looking to identify multiple suspects who allegedly stole about $26,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta during June.

Police say if you have any information or could identify one of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Detective Josh Weber at jweber@springhilltn.org, 931-451-0758 or submit an anonymous tip here.

Police released pictures of the suspects in question:

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
WSMV heat alerts
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired for Davidson County
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Lamarion Buchanan, age 18.
Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

TCAP testing now underway
TCAP scores released for all Tennessee students
First Alert Weather: Strong storms in Middle Tennessee
Suspects sought after stealing over $26K in merch from Ulta, police say
Suspects sought after stealing over $26K in merch from Ulta, police say
Police officer shot at gas station in Crittenden County