Suspects sought after stealing over $26K in merch from Ulta, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police are looking to identify multiple suspects who allegedly stole about $26,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta during June.

Police say if you have any information or could identify one of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Detective Josh Weber at jweber@springhilltn.org, 931-451-0758 or submit an anonymous tip here.

Police released pictures of the suspects in question:

