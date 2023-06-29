Suspect in custody after shooting in the Edgehill area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot at the intersection of Deford Bailey Avenue and 11th Avenue South, police said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the rib and thigh just before 6:15 p.m. Police said he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested in a nearby building. He surrendered peacefully, police said.

