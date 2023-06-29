Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission

LNL: Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Lamarion Buchanan, age 18.
Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
FILE
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes collected in Nashville

Latest News

A rescue worker rappels from a helicopter to rescue 2 firefighters stranded in the Passaic...
WATCH: First responders airlifted from river
LNL: Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans
Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18,...
US economic growth last quarter is revised up to a 2% annual rate