Stolen gun falls from suspect’s waistband as officers arrest him in stolen car, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after officers arrested him in a stolen car and recovered a stolen pistol that fell from his waistband during the arrest, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said violent crimes detectives arrested 29-year-old Andre Lewis Wednesday night after he exited a 2011 Kia Sportage that was stolen on Tuesday from a business on Clarksville Pike.

The victim had left the keys inside the vehicle, according to police. As Lewis was being taken into custody, police say a nine-millimeter pistol fell from his waistband.

Police say the gun was stolen and had been taken from an unlocked short term rental property on June 22. He’s facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a handgun.

Earlier this week, Metro Police released stats on stolen guns in Davidson County.

“So, we know it’s hot ... did you also know that nearly 80% of all guns reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles?! Yeah, for real... So far this year, 621 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville and 26 were taken from autos just last week. The total number of guns stolen this year in Davidson County is 783,” police said.

