Shooting leaves girl seriously injured in Nashville

Officers responded to the shooting just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Police are working to determine if the shooting was accidental or if suspects were involved.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent a young girl to the hospital in serious condition early Thursday morning.

According to MNPD, officers were called to 905 1st Avenue South just after 1 a.m. on Thursday and arrived to find a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head inside one of the apartments. She was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Witnesses have told the police that the shooting was accidental and there was a group of juveniles at home by themselves when the shooting occurred. The investigation has shown, however, that at least one person fled the scene.

Detectives are working to validate the accidental claims, or if there are suspects involved.

