Projected Titans starter suspended six games for gambling policy violation: reports

Nicholas Petit-Frere was projected to be a starter for the Titans this coming season.
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL...
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Petit-Frere, a second-year player from Ohio State, was suspended for six games, according to Schefter. He was projected to be a starter for the Titans this coming season.

Schefter reports Petit-Frere is “adamant that he did not bet on NFL games,” but is being suspected for betting on other sports at the workplace.

His statement to ESPN reads: “The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.”

Petit-Frere was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Titans released the following statement regarding his suspension: “We have been made aware of Nick’s suspension by the league. We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Lamarion Buchanan, age 18.
Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Delta-8
New Delta-8 law hopes to keep THC gummies away from kids

Latest News

(Stock image - not a photo from the actual scene depicted in the article)
Man’s body discovered at boat ramp in Benton County
Thursday morning News Update
Preventing license plate thefts
School security officers use rubber guns to practice searching for active shooter threats.
Up-close look at new active shooting training to improve school safety in Tennessee