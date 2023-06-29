Predators add forward, defenseman in first round of NHL Draft

Nashville selects Matthew Wood and Tanner Molendyk on first night and will have 11 picks on Thursday.
The Nashville Predators select Matthew Wood and Tanner Molendyk in the first round of the NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators made two picks in the first round on Wednesday night in front of a friendly home crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators did not trade up and had the 15th and 24th picks in the draft.

With the 15th pick, the team selected forward Matthew Wood, who played last year as a freshman for the Connecticut Huskies.

Wood was the youngest player in Division I hockey and led the Huskies in scoring with 11 goals and 23 assists in 35 games.

With the second pick of the night, Nashville took defenseman Tanner Molendyk, a defenseman from Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League.

In 67 games, the 5′11″ blueliner scored nine goals and had 37 points.

The NHL Draft concludes Thursday with rounds 2 through 7. The Predators will have 11 more picks to make on Thursday.

