Police report thieves are stealing license plates across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said people are going around unscrewing and stealing license plates all over the city.

A mechanic offered tips on how to keep your license plate safe after one woman also had her plate stolen this week.

“I thought what on earth is going on,” Verna Sparkman said.

A shocking realization Sparkman had while backing out of her driveway Monday morning.

“On the screen of my car, I saw my license plate, so I thought my tailgate was up,” Sparkman said.

Until she saw the back of her car.

“Someone tried to steal my license plate,” Sparkman said.

The license plate to her minivan parked on Twin Oaks Circle, bent in half and screws loosened.

“I think my daughter reported it,” Sparkman said.

Metro Police said this has been an ongoing issue for years.

WSMV4 asked a mechanic what people like Sparkman can do to prevent it from happening.

“They do make screws with license plate mount kits, that have specialty bits instead of just a normal screwdriver like a Phillips or flat head, this will have a secured bolt of some kind,” Jason Bolles said.

Bolles said these specialty screws will make stealing a plate a lot harder but, they’re not fool-proof.

“Those security bits might help somewhat hinder someone, but at the end of the day if a criminal wants to get your tag, they’re just going to rip it off,” Bolles said.

To help better protect yourself, Bolles suggest parking inside of a garage or in a well-lit area.

Tips Sparkman said she’s already implementing.

“I’ve started backing my van into the driveway,” Sparkman said.

Mechanics said park your car strategically, use specialty screws, and make sure your cars is parked in a well-lit area.

