Police officer shot at gas station in Crittenden County

(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHI, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas Highway Police Officer was shot while chasing a suspect on foot.

According to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, a rideshare driver called 911 saying her passenger had a gun.

She pulled over to a nearby gas station to make the call, and when officers arrived the suspect ran.

An Arkansas Highway Police Officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in Memphis in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Arkansas State Police is investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Lamarion Buchanan, age 18.
Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Delta-8
New Delta-8 law hopes to keep THC gummies away from kids

Latest News

Suspects sought after stealing over $26K in merch from Ulta, police say
Suspects sought after stealing over $26K in merch from Ulta, police say
Heat index values may top 110 degrees on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Strong storm potential with building heat and humidity
Clarksville, TN
Severe Weather Pictures around Middle Tennessee, June 29
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop issued at Nashville International Airport due to severe weather