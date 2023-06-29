Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Greenbrier

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A critical crash investigation is underway in Greenbrier after a motorcycle crash sent operator to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Smokey Barn News.

The report states the crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Hygeia Road between Windsong Trail and Carrs Creek Boulevard. The motorcyclist was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville in critical condition, according to SBN.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the motorcyclist are unknown.

The Greenbrier Police Department is handling the investigation. Robertson County EMS/EMA and Greenbrier Fire assisted police at the scene.

