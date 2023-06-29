Massive catfish caught in Stewart County

The fish was released back into the Cumberland River.
Micka Burkhart caught the catfish on the Cumberland River in Stewart County.
Micka Burkhart caught the catfish on the Cumberland River in Stewart County.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A potential state-record catch was made on the Cumberland River on Wednesday.

Micka Burkhart caught the monster catfish in the river in Stewart County. The 122.3-pound, 57.5-inch Blue Cat will be a new Tennessee record, pending verification, and certification.

Now, this is a big blue! Micka Burkhart caught a monster Blue Cat today at 12 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

