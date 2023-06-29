Massive catfish caught in Stewart County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A potential state-record catch was made on the Cumberland River on Wednesday.

Micka Burkhart caught the monster catfish in the river in Stewart County. The 122.3-pound, 57.5-inch Blue Cat will be a new Tennessee record, pending verification, and certification.

Burkhart released the fish back into the Cumberland River.

Now, this is a big blue! Micka Burkhart caught a monster Blue Cat today at 12 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.