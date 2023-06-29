Massive catfish caught in Stewart County
The fish was released back into the Cumberland River.
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A potential state-record catch was made on the Cumberland River on Wednesday.
Micka Burkhart caught the monster catfish in the river in Stewart County. The 122.3-pound, 57.5-inch Blue Cat will be a new Tennessee record, pending verification, and certification.
Burkhart released the fish back into the Cumberland River.
