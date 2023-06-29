Man’s body discovered at boat ramp in Benton County

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Boaters made a grim discovery at a boat ramp in Benton County on Wednesday.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the ramp around 12:45 p.m. after a man’s body was found in a pickup truck parked in the ramp lot.

The investigation shows that 82-year-old Erwin Hutchins launched his boat at the ramp, then went to park his truck. Other boaters began searching for him after his boat was left in the water for some time, making it difficult for them to launch their vessels.

Hutchins was found deceased in his truck. It is believed he died from a medical incident and his family was notified. Benton County Emergency Medical Services transported his body, and the family recovered his boat from the river.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency assisted the BCSO at the scene.

