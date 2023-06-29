Largest free Metro Parks splash pad not opening this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Major issues with Nashville’s largest free splash pad are keeping it from opening again this summer.

Metro Park officials said the foundation at the Cumberland Park Sprayground has shifted significantly and made it dangerous to reopen for kids to stay cool.

Sprinklers were turned off and the splash basin was bone dry when Annabelle Wilkinson and her family showed up hoping to beat the heat Thursday morning.

“I put my bathing suit on for nothing,” Wilkinson said. “I don’t know what’s wrong. If they have to change the pipes, they should’ve changed them already.”

Metro Parks said the issue is much worse than that, and the splash pad might have to be completely replaced. It first closed because of safety reasons in 2021. Engineers are currently working to come up with a solution.

“We are now in the process of having engineers access the spray park so we can issue a bid for the work to ascertain if the facility should be repaired or replaced,” Metro Parks spokesperson Jackie Jones said. “The engineering assessment coupled with the bidding process could take over a year.”

The splash pad has not been fixed yet because the department prioritizes facilities and programs that are open all year and serve the most people, Jones said.

“Programs like our community, fitness, and nature centers along with the massive outcry for mowing, trash pickup, roof replacement, HVAC units, equipment repairs, playground maintenance, safety, and so on are programs that operate 12 months out of the year and are priorities that have been verbalized by the community and are supported by the department,” Jones said.

There are two smaller splash pads open this summer, at Kirkpatrick and Watkins parks, in addition to eight free community pools.

Metro Parks also offers chances to cool off at Wave Country and public ice skating. Time and price information about for those programs can be found on their website.

